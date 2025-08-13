Farmers devastated by unforeseen cause of mass crop failure: 'The result is very bad'

Many are pushing for the government to recognize the events as a "state-level disaster."

The black soil of Ukraine — long hailed as some of the richest farmland on Earth — is turning barren under the twin weight of war and a warming climate.

As of July 10, farmers in the Kherson region had lost more than 50,000 hectares of crops, per Ukrainian news source Liga.net.

What's happening?

Liga.net reported that a combination of unnatural weather patterns and the unwavering war in Ukraine has devastated the 2025 winter crop harvest.

An ongoing drought has weakened the plants, while an unexpected spring frost, Russian drone attacks, and fires have also caused problems.

As of July 10, less than 50,000 tons of grains and legumes had been harvested, and most of the grain crops were lost.

Dmytro Yunusov, director of the regional Department of Agriculture and Irrigation Development, predicted a loss of 100,000 hectares if rain didn't arrive soon.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Local farmer Dmytro Ilyash told Liga.net, "We have sunflowers, but they are very weak because of the drought. … It is also burning up, so the result is very bad."

There is little support from the Ukrainian government — no compensation per hectare nor individual support for farmers. What's more, only registered farmers can apply for assistance.

Why are crop failures concerning?

Grain yields in 2025 will be two to three times lower than in previous years. Low yields will skyrocket the price of grains and legumes in Ukraine, as well as abroad.

Per the Observatory of Economic Complexity, four of the five top exports from Ukraine are crop-based, with top importers being Poland and Romania. With short supplies, the prices of these goods are expected to increase drastically.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

A warming climate can exacerbate droughts and wildfires, resulting in sub-par harvests. Shifting weather patterns can also bring unexpected events, such as freezes, which can harm crop yields. We must recognize the impact that rising global temperatures have on our food supply.

What can be done to prevent crop failures?

According to Liga.net, the Kherson Regional State Administration appealed to the government to cancel the land tax for farmers in 2025.

Many are pushing for the government to recognize the events as a "state-level disaster." If identified as such, a path would open to financial assistance for farmers from the reserve fund.

On an individual level, the best thing we can do to prevent crop failures is stay informed on new climate research and make a genuine effort to reduce planet-warming pollution.

Positive actions include swapping a gas-guzzling car for a hybrid or electric alternative, switching from a gas to an electric stove, and buying food locally rather than from afar.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.