Officials enact new ban on controversial practice using drones: 'This regulation has been needed for some time'

Kentucky officials have banned the use of a popular technology for use in hunting in hopes it will help protect native fish and wildlife.

Kentucky Today reported that last month, a ban went into effect that prohibits the use of drones or other aircraft to "take" or harass fish and wildlife. The statewide ban applies to both public and private land.

"Under Kentucky law, 'take' includes any attempt to hunt, pursue, trap, or even lure wildlife for harvest," the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources wrote in a Facebook post. "This new rule ensures fair, safe, and responsible outdoor recreation for everyone."

Drones can still be used to scout for wildlife prior to any hunting action, but not to guide a hunter to a live animal. They can also be used to notify people of the location of a deceased animal.

But the ban explicitly prohibits using drones to hunt, shoot, wound, trap, or herd wildlife. The lone exceptions to this are when KDFWR employees need to do so for safety reasons or for commercial fishers to help find and capture invasive carp species.

"This regulation has been needed for some time, and we are happy to finally have it in place," David Marquees of the KDFWR Law Enforcement Division said in a release.

This ban is one of the latest worldwide as governments crack down on various hunting methods in efforts to better protect wildlife.

One of Argentina's largest cities is weighing a ban on air rifles and slingshots, citing the damage those weapons have done to local bird populations. In Ghana, a five-month hunting ban has yielded impressive results, with wildlife populations increasing. And in England, a hunting group has decided to stop trail hunting, over cruelty concerns stemming from the practice of having dogs chase and kill wild mammals.

