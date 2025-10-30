Officials enact controversial ban on longstanding hunting practice: 'We continue to ask for the public's full cooperation'

The closed season for hunting in Ghana's Ankasa Conservation Park has returned some impressive results.

According to 3News, the hunting ban has gone well even as some residents struggle to adapt to life without bushmeat.

Since the five-month ban took effect in August, park officials have reported a notable drop in illegal hunting. Wildlife populations have also begun to rebound. The ban on bushmeat aims to give animals space to breed and restore the balance to one of the country's most biodiverse forest reserves.

Park manager Bona Kyiire praised local communities for helping to make that happen.

"We are encouraged by the high level of compliance so far, particularly within the Amokwaw CREMA zone," he told 3News. "While the current support is excellent, we continue to ask for the public's full cooperation to protect our wildlife resources for both present and future generations."

For residents who depend on bushmeat sales, the season has been tough.

Local food vendor Rhoda Enima is known for her popular bushmeat light soup. She said she's had to shut down her business until the ban lifts in December.

"My customers specifically seek out natural bushmeat," she told the news outlet. "Since the closure, business has stopped completely."

Area leaders say the ban is important for the region. Thomas Kwaw, chairman of the local Community Resource Management Area, emphasized that the pause is critical for long-term sustainability.

"The closed season is essential for providing wildlife with a protected breeding period," he said, urging residents to see conservation as an investment towards the future.

According to Peter Andiwe Kompari of Noe Ghana, early outreach and education are already paying off.

Kompari told 3News, "Feedback from a recent community forum confirms the close season is having a significant impact. … The once-common sound of gunshots has now ceased, demonstrating successful local compliance."

Experts note that similar bans have proven successful elsewhere. Kenya's seasonal fishing restrictions have helped replenish overfished lakes, and Uganda's community-led wildlife corridors have reduced poaching.

Ankasa's progress is a promising sign that a balance between conservation and community well-being is well worth fighting for.

