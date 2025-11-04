Officials push for major new ban on longstanding hunting practice — here's what's happening

An Argentine city hopes to protect wildlife by banning many of the tools used to hunt and kill animals.

Rosario, the third-largest city in Argentina, is considering a ban on air rifles and slingshots, as well as certain animal traps.

As Noticias Ambientales reported, Rosario's animal shelter requested the ban in an attempt to protect birds and wild animals, and the measure is now being considered by the city's Municipal Council.

Forbes observed that bird hunting is a popular pastime in Argentina, with hunters traveling from all over the world to participate in the practice. Dove hunting is particularly common, with some hunters reportedly killing thousands of doves in a single day, according to Outdoor Life.

But Rosario's animal advocates hope to see that change. Slingshots and air rifles are among the weapons commonly used to hunt birds throughout the country, and in many locations, they have no age restrictions.

Birds play an important environmental role, particularly with insect control and dispersing seeds and pollen throughout their local ecosystems.

But hunting and increased building construction pose major threats to bird populations worldwide. One study found that, just in North America, the bird population has dropped by nearly 30% since 1970, a loss of roughly 3 billion birds.

Fortunately, similar bans have proved to be effective in other parts of the world. Western Europe, for instance, has seen its turtle dove population increase by 40% since introducing a ban on hunting the animals in 2021. In Pakistan, a local government hopes its waterfowl-hunting ban will reverse the birds' declining population.

If approved, the measure being considered in Rosario would also result in the creation of a city school for dog trainers. It would teach people how to properly work with shelter dogs, in hopes of improving human-animal relationships and promoting an increased level of responsible dog adoption.

