Officers spot tourist violating national laws, resulting in $231,000 fine: 'People … think they're toys'

"People need to start taking [these] more seriously."

A British vacationer pleaded ignorance after flying a drone illegally during the popular Virgen del Carmen festival in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain.

The rogue drone pilot's story earned attention on Reddit, where a fine of €200,000 ($235,810) was noted.

"Not hard to follow the regulations," a commenter wrote in r/drones.

The culprit was reportedly oblivious to the country's rules, which require credentials and proven ability. They didn't have a pilot's licence, insurance, "or knowledge of Spanish drone regulations," according to Canarian Weekly.

Drones are becoming increasingly popular tools to document festivals, fireworks, and wildlife. They can be great at spotting wildfires and pollution hotspots, as well. The flyers are also cheap and can be purchased for less than $50.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration reported that there are more than a million registered drones in the country. There's a page full of regulations, guiding recreational pilots about how to safely fly. A three-year registration costs only $5.

International rules vary, but Spain's seem to be fairly commonsensical, including requirements to gain authorization to fly over crowds and clearances to ensure no other craft will be in the vicinity, according to Canarian's description.

"Spanish authorities stress that drones are not toys and flying one without meeting legal requirements can carry serious legal and safety consequences, particularly during public events," per the story.

Still, some Redditors sympathized with the traveler, citing the complexities of flying by the rules.

"I'm not sticking up for this guy, but it's not easy at all," one person commented.

But the policies are in place for a reason. When drones run amok or are undocumented, public hysteria can ensue. The 2024-25 drone spree in New Jersey and other nearby states is proof that speculation can lead to conspiracy theories — and even alien and other fears.

Other Redditors recognized the need for oversight but thought the penalty was steep.

"People basically think they're toys. … I do think people need to start taking drones more seriously and punishments do need to happen. I don't think this guy deserves a $200k fine," a commenter wrote.

The stunt was typical of an "average drone user," another Redditor added.

