  • Outdoors Outdoors

Pet owner captures unbelievable drone footage of dog's close encounter with shark: 'Absolutely stunning'

"Watching this unfold on my controller left me shocked."

by Daniel Gala
A pet dog wading in shallow ocean waters received a terrifying surprise when it suddenly found itself face to face with a tiger shark.

Photo Credit: iStock

A pet dog wading in shallow ocean waters received a terrifying surprise when it suddenly found itself face to face with a shark, according to news.com.au

What's happening?

As humans have increasingly encroached on wild animal habitats and tourism around the globe has boomed, people and their pets have had a growing number of close encounters with wildlife. These events can be dangerous for people, pets, and wildlife

One pet and its owner learned this lesson firsthand when the dog, enjoying the water in Perth, Australia, came within inches of a carnivorous tiger shark. Though the encounter lasted mere seconds and neither the dog nor the shark were harmed, the entire event was caught on video by a drone operator. 

"Watching this unfold on my controller left me shocked," said Lexo Aveleyra, per news.com.au. "I knew I had just captured a rare moment."

Aveleyra noted that the shark had done nothing wrong. 

"Sharks are in their natural environment," she told news.com.au. "Entering the ocean — whether swimming, surfing, or walking a dog — is always a personal choice. Signs or no signs, awareness is what matters. We all know what lives in the ocean."

Commenters were stunned by what they saw unfold in the video. 

"This is such a close call, but absolutely stunning footage," one person said, per news.com.au.

Why is it important?

Though still rare, human-wildlife conflicts have increased, as humans have expanded into formerly wild areas.

"There is a lot of attention around these attacks, but in reality the number of attacks is very low," said Vincenzo Penteriani of the Spanish National Research Council, according to the BBC

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Despite their relatively low risk, the perception that such encounters pose serious threats to humans and pets can hamper conservation efforts to restore wildlife populations and protect ecosystems.

What's being done about it?

Experts have urged people to be aware that when they engage in activities in wild spaces, they are entering the habitats of wildlife. Accordingly, people need to take necessary precautions.

For example, many human-wildlife conflicts occur when people approach wild animals to take photos. Experts also caution against risky behaviors such as allowing pets to roam off-leash or letting children play unattended, according to the BBC.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x