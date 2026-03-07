Expert raises red flags on annual 'disaster' in crucial waterway: 'It is a big catastrophe'

Accumulating waste clogs a river in Europe every winter, and an expert is concerned about its impact on the aquatic ecosystem.

What's happening?

In the summer, the Drina River in Visegrad, Bosnia, is a long, stunningly green waterway. In the winter, it overflows with trash.

As the rainy season sets in, the rivers that flow into the Drina begin to rise. Those waters carry illegally dumped trash from Bosnia, as well as from Serbia and Montenegro, including glass bottles, plastic bags, tires, and other waste, according to the Associated Press.

Despite the recurring issue, nothing substantial has been done to prevent the river from filling with waste.

"This is an ecological disaster," Dejan Furtula, an environmental activist, said, per the AP. "The Drina is rich with fish and you can imagine the toxins that are being released here, there is virtually everything, it is a big catastrophe."

Why is waterway pollution concerning?

The Drina River isn't the only waterway filled with waste. Globally, rivers, lakes, and the ocean are accumulating rubbish. In the ocean alone, there are over 5 trillion pieces of trash, according to National Geographic.

The impact of it on waterways is devastating. Marine animals often mistake waste, especially plastic, for food, leading to starvation or strangulation. Hundreds of thousands of seabirds, turtles, seals, dolphins, and other sea life die each year due to plastic pollution.

As plastic waste breaks down, it can release harmful chemicals, like BPA and PFAS, into waterways, contaminating them.

Tiny plastic particles, called microplastics, also shed into the water. Due to their small size, microplastics are difficult to filter out and can be accidentally ingested by humans from drinking water sources or seafood. From there, the minuscule pollutants can enter your bloodstream, cause inflammation, impact fertility, and raise the risk of heart disease, Alzheimer's, and cancer.

What's being done to prevent pollution in our waterways?

Improved waste management and stricter regulations on illegal dumping could help prevent waterways like the Drina from becoming so easily polluted. In the meantime, organizations like The Ocean Cleanup are working hard to remove the trash that's already made its way into our oceans.

To help keep our waterways clean, consider taking local action with an organization in your area for a beach, river, or lake cleanup. It's one of many easy ways to make a big difference in your community.

