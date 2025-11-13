Couple faces prison, major fine after bulldozing over national park to build new home: 'Dozens of people went up to the site and warned them'

Sometimes you can just look at a piece of land and imagine your whole life spent at the very spot. For most people, that involves purchasing a plot of land and building your dream home. However, one couple in the U.K. may soon find themselves in jail following their construction of a log cabin inside a popular national park.

As reported by the Mirror, Andrew and Debbie Melbourne have been accused of building their cabin in Downs National Park near Portsmouth. According to the couple, they purchased a slice of land near the village of Catherington for just over $26,000. They intended to construct a pre-fabricated cabin that they had purchased online.

Despite being allegedly advised that the property had Article 4 status and needed a permit to build, the Melbournes continued with their project. However, they were eventually slapped with a steep fine once their construction project was uncovered by officials.

"Dozens of people went up to the site and warned them that they couldn't build there, that it was part of the national park, but they ploughed on regardless," said one concerned neighbor, per the Mirror.

Following the fine, the East Hampshire District Council informed the Melbournes that they were required to remove the building and restore the land within 56 days. If they failed to comply, they would face "enforcement proceedings in the High Court," which "can lead to costly legal fees and even a custodial sentence."

In an effort to avoid any further penalties, the couple removed the log cabin within the allotted timeframe. To allow the couple a chance to restore the affected land, the council awarded them an extra 28 days.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"This is a serious breach of planning in this protected National Park landscape that has been designated for its natural beauty," said a spokesperson for the South Downs National Park Authority. "Such breaches will not be tolerated, and robust enforcement action is being taken to ensure the land is returned to its original condition."

National parks are protected from most development in an effort to conserve park resources and protect wildlife. Building illegal structures on protected land can disrupt the delicate balance of the local ecosystem, threatening the health of potentially vulnerable species.

In some cases, those found guilty of illegally using protected land often skirt around the law in an attempt just to make their lives a little easier.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.