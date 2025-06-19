  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials turn to unexpected helpers to restore crucial landscape: 'The perfect lawnmowers'

"They know exactly which type of vegetation to eat and graze from."

by Sam Westmoreland

Photo Credit: iStock

A wildlife trust in England is taking a natural, if unconventional, approach to nurturing and protecting a crucial landscape: animal helpers. 

According to late-May reporting from the BBC, the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust is introducing 10 Highland cows and eight Exmoor ponies to the Trent Valley "as part of a rewilding project intended to restore habitats and increase biodiversity." 

Now, as for that "unconventional" descriptor — really, it's only accurate if we ignore the broader historical context. That's because, per the BBC, these animals' long-ago predecessors lived in richly varied "mosaic landscapes" where, we're told, a mix of wildlife coexisted for resilience. 

Photo Credit: iStock

A part of this resilience had to do with the benefits of the animals' grazing. "These are the perfect lawnmowers," said grazing assistant Alex Fisher. "They know exactly which type of vegetation to eat and graze from." 

By eating away at grassy overgrowth and trampling down some greenery here and there, the cattle and horses can also help provide a natural defense against the starting and spreading of wildfires. England has dealt with massive wildfires in 2025, and human-caused climate change is creating conditions conducive to more and more extreme weather events.

Living landscape officer Katie Last thinks Derbyshire's new animal residents can help to enrich and protect the environment in more ways than one.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"The way that they manage our grasslands, they're much better at capturing carbon in the ground," Last told the BBC. "They don't overgraze, which gives the soil time to regenerate."

Indeed, research from the University of Oxford published in 2024 has shown that herbivores grazing in rewilded areas can have a beneficial impact on plants' ability to store carbon. 

Photo Credit: iStock

And Derbyshire isn't the only place turning to herbivores to help with natural landscape management. Officials in the city of Columbus, Ohio, are working with goats to help manage invasive species — communities in Minnesota are doing the same

Last hopes to see the wildlife trust's program grow beyond Trent Valley too. 


"We'd like to see our grazing expanded across the whole of Derbyshire," she said. "[These breeds] are ecosystem engineers. They create fantastic, diverse mosaic habitat which boosts wildlife and creates a resilient eco-system overall."

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x