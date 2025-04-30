Unlikely animals become heroes of small village: 'One of the most effective ecosystems'

The village is located in a region known for its lush forests.

In the northwest of Spain, a surprising animal has protected a village from wildfires. According to Al Jazeera, grazing wild horses are the reason why wildfires have decreased in the village of Barro.

Residents in the village have observed the positive impact grazing wild horses has had on the local ecosystem.

"There used to be fires every year, but since 2019 when we started coming here, we've had one small fire in the first year and nothing since," Lucia Perez told Al Jazeera.

The village of Barro is located in Galicia, a region in Spain known for its lush forests. In this area of Spain, the ecosystems are "delicate," according to Al Jazeera, making them even more vulnerable to wildfires.

Since the horses clear and eat the undergrowth, they play a key role in fire prevention. By consuming plants prone to burning, such as the yellow flowers of gorse, they help stop wildfires from starting and spreading.

Wild horses in Galicia don't just help prevent fires. They also serve the ecosystem in other ways.

"[Horse grazing] also helps preserve the heather around peat bogs, which are abundant in sphagnum mosses — one of the most effective ecosystems for capturing carbon," Laura Lagos, a researcher at the University of A Coruna, told Al Jazeera.

The wild horses in Galicia are well-adapted to the region's rocky and rough terrain, making them the most effective at minimizing fire risk. In fact, Lagos explained how their mustaches protect their lips, allowing them to consume gorse despite its prickly exterior.

Despite the important role wild horses play in Galicia, their presence is decreasing in the area. Al Jazeera noted that during the 1970s, 22,000 wild horses grazed the forests; however, today, only half of the population remains.

Rising global temperatures are also threatening the region, as hotter, drier conditions increase wildfire risk.

"The growing risks of climate change, habitat loss, and declining herd numbers highlight the urgent need to protect both the horses and the ecosystems they sustain," writes Al Jazeera.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.