Onlooker sparks outrage with photos of families' dangerous actions at US national park: 'Irresponsible parents'

"Was absolutely shocked."

by Noah Jampol
One Reddit user took to the Glacier National Park subreddit to share photos of tourists endangering themselves on a perilous snow bridge.

Photo Credit: iStock

The expression "don't play with fire" might be more familiar, but playing with icy snow isn't very wise, either. A visitor to Glacier National Park was alarmed after watching tourists and their children's reckless behavior involving a snow bridge.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit user shared photos of some offenders on the "r/GlacierNationalPark" subreddit.

After seeing a bunch of parents' lax treatment of the bridge, they asked, "How ignorant do you have to be to let your kids climb under something that could so seriously harm them?"

It's true the snow bridge is at best perilous. In fact, one Reddit user reported back that the "middle piece was completely broken," while another alleged that they'd seen it had collapsed as well.

Another frustrating aspect the original poster pointed out was the clear signage directing visitors away from the snow bridge. A pictured sign by the bridge couldn't be clearer, displaying in all caps "DANGER HAZARD SNOW KEEP OFF." Meanwhile, past the bridge are signs with pictures and text screaming out "DO NOT CLIMB" and "AREA CLOSED."

Unfortunately, many tourists at Glacier National Park don't believe the rules apply to them. That's evident when it comes to one caught harassing wildlife or defacing natural features with their carvings

Underestimating nature's dangers is a global problem for park visitors. That extends to visitors to Iceland who don't appreciate the power of sneaker waves and tourists at Yellowstone who think it's wise to drink from the hot springs.

Abiding by the rules is not just the best way to a safe, responsible vacation; it is better for the health of the wildlife and natural areas you're visiting. The OP's frustration with the tourists is totally understandable, and they didn't bottle it up while they were there.

"Yes I did yell at the parents videoing their kids that they're irresponsible parents," they revealed. Of course, they disclosed that afterward, the parents looked at them like they were the one out of line.

Lest they think they overreacted, the Reddit community had their back and were just as baffled and irritated by the behavior as they were.

"Was there two days ago and was absolutely shocked that people were climbing all over and under them," a Redditor chimed in. "Like… don't you have a prefrontal cortex?"

"They will find out the hard way eventually," another user predicted ominously.

