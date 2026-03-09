Family stuns community with plans for 91-hectare property: 'An antidote to some of those changes'

A recent donation is supporting wildlife in Ottawa and safeguarding a key wetland area that is facing a decline in government protection.

CBC News reported that approximately 224 acres of the Marlborough Wetland have been donated to the non-profit organization The Nature Conservancy of Canada. The donated wetlands were a gift from the family of Doug Smith, who passed away last May. Smith owned a farm in the area and hoped the wetlands would be protected and conserved in the long term.

"Mr. Smith really wanted to make sure that down through the generations, this wetland would maintain its conservation status as wildlife habitat and other benefits. And he knew that the Nature Conservancy of Canada would be a good steward of the property," Rob McRae, a program director with the conservancy, told CBC.

While often overlooked, wetlands play a crucial role in protecting nearby communities. One way they do this is by "acting as natural sponges," according to McRae. As a result, wetlands protect communities from flooding by reducing the speed and destructive power of storm surge, thereby decreasing potential erosion.

Wetlands also act as filters, improving water quality by sifting out pollutants. Both plant and animal species rely on wetlands as a source of food and shelter. In fact, about 40% of all plant and animal species live or breed in wetlands, according to the Hoosier Environmental Council.

Looking ahead, The Nature Conservancy of Canada plans on restoring the wetlands to their original state. McRae noted that they will work to identify any invasive species in the area and conduct an overall inventory of the entire property.

The donation comes at an important time, as experts noted how the provincial government has been "loosening the protection of wetlands," according to CBC.

"We're seeing this trend of kind of wetland loss and weakening environmental protections at the provincial level," Sarah Hasenack, who helps run conservation campaigns with Ontario Nature, told CBC. "It's these kinds of actions and community efforts that can really provide a bit of an antidote to some of those changes."

