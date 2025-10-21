Wildlife officers make disturbing autopsy while examining dead dolphin: 'This incident serves as a reminder'

If you see stranded marine animals, alert local wildlife officials right away.

An adult male bottlenose dolphin died after swallowing a knotted plastic bag that blocked its digestive system, marine scientists in Beaufort discovered during a necropsy, according to News 12.

What happened?

The dolphin came ashore at Deep Creek in the Rachel Carson Estuarine Reserve on March 25. A coalition of stranding network specialists and volunteers from research facilities and aquariums brought the animal to the NC State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology for a necropsy the next day.

Scientists discovered a large knotted plastic bag lodged inside the dolphin. The animal's digestive tract was empty, showing the plastic had stopped the dolphin from eating.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the harmful impacts plastic bags can have on our environment," CMAST shared.

Marine mammals regularly confuse drifting plastic bags with jellyfish and other food sources. After ingestion, these materials block the digestive system and cause death.

Why is ocean plastic dangerous?

Plastic pollution in oceans takes the lives of massive numbers of marine mammals, seabirds, and fish annually. When animals ingest plastic debris, they starve because the material occupies space in their stomachs while delivering zero nutritional value.

Dolphins control fish populations and indicate ocean health conditions. When they die from preventable causes like plastic ingestion, it shows serious problems in marine environments that affect entire ecosystems.

The bags people use for minutes remain in oceans for hundreds of years, creating danger for marine animals across multiple generations.

What can I do to reduce plastic pollution?

Switch to reusable bags for all shopping trips. Keep several in your vehicle so you're never without them.

If you're near coastal areas, join beach cleanup efforts to pull plastic out before it enters the water. Trash from inland areas travels through storm systems and waterways to reach the ocean.

Reach out to your local representatives and advocate for bans on single-use plastic bags. Multiple communities have passed these measures with positive outcomes.

Pick products that use minimal plastic packaging whenever you can. The items you buy tell companies what shoppers value. If you see stranded marine animals, alert local wildlife officials right away. Fast action can save these animals' lives.

