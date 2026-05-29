Deputies rescue 74 dogs from filthy neglect in Florida home as woman is arrested

"If you cannot care for your animals, you should immediately seek assistance."

Dozens of small dogs in Florida are receiving medical care after deputies said they were found living in squalid conditions or abandoned nearby. Authorities said the rescue ultimately involved 74 dogs across two counties and led to criminal charges against one woman.

According to WFOR CBS Miami, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 48-year-old Carolyn Loveman of Palm Coast after an investigation tied to both Flagler and St. Johns counties. She faces an aggravated animal cruelty felony charge and 31 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. The office further said that she was being held on a $41,000 bond, while a related investigation in St. Johns County remained open.

According to deputies, the case began May 15, when Flagler investigators joined St. Johns County deputies to investigate a report that roughly two dozen small dogs had been left near U.S. Route 1 and County Road 204 in St. Augustine on May 4.

That investigation led officers to Loveman's home in Palm Coast, where 48 more dogs — mainly Chihuahuas, beagles and Yorkie mixes, including 16 puppies — were voluntarily surrendered May 18, according to Flagler County deputies. Deputies said many of the animals appeared neglected, with missing fur, fleas, badly overgrown nails, and paws matted with urine and feces.

When deputies searched further, they found three additional dogs in a shed, including a 1-year-old Chihuahua that, according to investigators, weighed about 1.5 pounds and had a serious, untreated condition requiring surgery.

Deputies said the home itself showed signs of prolonged neglect. Investigators described floors soiled with urine and feces, chewed-through walls and baseboards, a roach infestation, soiled bedding, and insect-contaminated, rotting food.

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According to deputies, a veterinarian later reported that most of the dogs were underweight and that many had flea infestations and parasites. Palm Coast Animal Control took the rescued dogs to a local veterinary hospital for evaluation and treatment.

After Loveman initially consented to a search and then withdrew that consent, deputies said they obtained a search warrant later that day and documented additional evidence inside the property.

The two sheriff's offices worked with animal control and specialized units during the rescue.

"The conditions in this home were absolutely disgusting, and sadly 51 dogs paid the price for it," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said, according to CBS Miami. "If you cannot care for your animals, you should immediately seek assistance. No animal or pet should be treated like this."

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