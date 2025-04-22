Hundreds of animals rescued after officials discover shocking conditions at farm: 'We can do great change'

"To see some of them get the chance to be placed is super-amazing."

The Ohio Wildlife Center has partnered with the Humane Society of the United States to save foxes, raccoons, skunks, opossums, and coyotes found living in deplorable circumstances on a fur farm near Cleveland, reported WSYX.

The center's work is part of a growing movement to end the inhumane treatment of wildlife kept for fur production. Many of the rescued animals were discovered in filthy wire-bottom cages with poor protection from harsh weather. Others suffered from missing limbs after being caught in traps on the property.

Returning to the wild isn't possible for these animals after their traumatic experiences. Instead, the center focuses on rehabilitation to place them in sanctuaries or educational facilities where they can live out their lives in proper care.

The rehabilitation team has already seen promising results. A gray fox has become the first animal from this rescue ready for permanent placement. He will remain at the center as an educational ambassador.

This rescue effort addresses fur farming's often-hidden cruelty and gives these animals a chance at a better life. Rehabilitating them educates the public about wildlife conservation and the ethical treatment of animals.

The rescue benefits the animals and enriches the local community through educational programs. The gray fox will help visitors learn about this native species and develop a greater appreciation for wildlife conservation.

"When all of us as rehabbers work together, we can do great change and support cases just like this," said David Donahue, development and communications manager at the Ohio Wildlife Center, per WSYX.

Community members got involved through the center's WildNite event on April 3, which featured a silent auction where participants could bid to name the gray fox. According to Donahue, more animals from this rescue will find permanent homes within the next month.

"To see some of them get the chance to be placed is super-amazing," Donahue continued, according to WSYX. "And to know where there are so many other animals that needed placement, we're starting to see a lot of these animals move toward placement."

