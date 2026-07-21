Florida deputy rescues tangled dog from river, and she still won't let go of her stick

The episode easily could have turned serious, but instead it ended as an odd, funny scene.

In Florida's Weeki Wachee River, a deputy came across a dog in trouble and went to work on helping her. Complicating the situation was the stubborn pup's insistence on not letting go of the oversized stick she had been chasing, as Fox 13 News detailed.

The episode easily could have turned serious, but instead it ended as an odd, funny scene.

What happened?

While patrolling the river for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the deputy noticed a dog having trouble in the water. According to the station, she had become caught on a rope while going after a large branch, and her owner began calling out for help.

Hernando Sheriff (@hernandosheriff) shared a bodycam video of Marine Deputy L. Shafer's rescue on their Instagram page.

Deputy Shafer reached the dog by jet ski, used a knife to cut the rope, and then pulled both the animal and her prized branch onto the watercraft. Even then, she refused to give up the stick without a fight.

Officials have not released the dog's name or the owner's name, and they have not confirmed the exact date or time of the rescue, Fox 13 News noted.

Being out of danger did little to stop the dog's commitment to the stick. Once safe, she was ready to jump right back into the water and keep playing fetch, as Deputy Shafer threw the stick out into the water and the dog swam to shore to retrieve it.

As he drove away, he summed up the moment simply: "That made my day, right there!"

Why does it matter?

The incident shows how quickly a playful outing can turn dangerous for pets around rivers, boats, ropes, and moving water.

While this situation never got too scary thanks to the dog owner's quick recognition and Deputy Shafer's response time, that's not always the case.

Pet and wildlife rescues can often involve a ton of technical skill and equipment. Police, wildlife rescuers, and regular citizens can all play a major role in reporting and acting to help save vulnerable animals.

What's being done?

Acting quickly with the tools he had on hand, the deputy freed the dog from the rope and got her onto the jet ski before the situation could escalate. The encounter went about as well as it could.

The key in these situations is alerting someone who can help as quickly as possible. While it can be tempting to try to do all the work, animal control or local police are often better equipped for the job than a regular citizen.

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