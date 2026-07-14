Fox cub trapped in river for 24 hours slips rescuers, then is found freezing and hypothermic

"She was very active, and her temperature was just about readable."

After nearly a day stuck in a river, a fox cub faced a rescue that became far more precarious than expected.

Rescuers were close to reaching the soaked animal when it broke away, triggering an extended hunt in the wet, muddy channel before they could secure it.

What happened?

Rescuers found the young fox beside a wall on a muddy riverbank. It had reportedly been stranded there for about 24 hours, crying out while trapped.

The effort shown in a YouTube video changed abruptly once Louis, a rescuer from the Wildlife Aid, stepped into the water. Rather than staying where it was, the cub suddenly fled, turning what looked like a simple retrieval into a much harder search.

Once the cub disappeared, the search widened and cameraman Dan entered the river as well to help. Roughly 40 minutes later, the team found the fox again, and Louis dived in to catch it.

By that point, the cub was in dire condition. The rescue team said it was "tiny, freezing cold, soaking wet and severely hypothermic and needed warming, quickly."

Why does it matter?

Young wild animals are especially vulnerable to cold exposure, exhaustion, and shock, and a long entrapment like this can quickly turn fatal. That's because, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, animals only "have a small window of body temperatures within which they can survive."

Additionally, waterways can be dangerous for wildlife, particularly in built-up or altered environments where steep walls, mud, and fast-moving water can make escape nearly impossible. Even small animals that can swim may still become trapped if they have no way to climb out.

Distressed wildlife often requires expert help rather than a rushed solo rescue. Without the persistence of the team, the cub's condition could have deteriorated beyond recovery.

What's being done?

For anyone who encounters trapped or distressed wildlife, the safest step is usually to contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, animal rescue organization, or local authorities with wildlife-response experience. Keeping a safe distance while noting the animal's location can also help professionals respond more quickly.

While Louis said this rescue was "touch and go," when the cub got back to the center, he said, "She was very active, and her temperature was just about readable."

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