Kentucky owner hears faint barks from cliff, then rescuers find dog stranded on ledge

The call for rescue came after the dog had been missing for four days.

What started as a frightening disappearance in Eastern Kentucky ended with a reunion that could have easily gone the other way.

After four days of searching, a dog owner in Wolfe County finally heard faint barking coming from a cliffside, a sound that led rescuers to his stranded pet, according to LEX 18.

What happened?

On Saturday, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team was asked to respond to Miller Ridge, where a dog was believed to have gone over a 65-foot cliff.

LEX 18 reported that the dog was stranded on a narrow ledge about 35 feet below the top.

Searchers zeroed in on the spot once the owner picked up weak barking. The call for rescue came after the dog had been missing for four days.

Rescuers then carried out a high-angle rope operation to reach the dog and bring it back up safely.

The effort ended with the dog back with its owner after days of uncertainty.

Why does it matter?

In rugged areas, owners may not be able to reach lost or trapped pets safely on their own. A dog trapped on a cliff ledge is not a situation most people can handle without putting themselves at serious risk.

Local emergency teams with specialized training can reach animals without exposing owners to the same risk.

Attempting a rescue without proper ropes, equipment, and experience could easily make the situation worse for both the animal and the owner.

Even familiar surroundings can become hazardous if an animal gets startled, slips, or wanders into an area that's difficult to access.

The four-day delay before the dog was found shows how easily a missing pet situation can become prolonged and dangerous.

What's being done?

The response came from trained local volunteers.

Using rope-rescue training, the search and rescue team got to the ledge and recovered the dog safely.

Keeping dogs leashed can reduce the risk of falls and disappearances.

Microchips and ID tags can also speed up reunions if a pet wanders far from home.

Owners in rural or mountainous areas should act quickly when a pet goes missing. Listen for barking, retrace regular routes, and contact authorities or rescue groups if the terrain is unsafe.

"A huge thank you to our dedicated volunteers who once again put their training and skills to work to make a difference — this time for one very grateful four-legged friend. Every life matters, and we're thankful this one made it home," the rescue team wrote on Facebook.

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