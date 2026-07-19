Arizona firefighters rescue exhausted dog from canal, then reunite epileptic pet with family

Open gates, damaged fences, loud thunder, and sudden panic can all cause animals to bolt.

After a dog accidentally fell into a canal during a storm, firefighters in Mesa, Arizona, went to work to reunite him with his family.

The situation was made even more urgent by the fact that the dog, Ansel, was epileptic and unchipped.

What happened?

On Tuesday, firefighters with Engine 2205 in Mesa were sent to a canal, where they found a dog trapped in the water and too exhausted to get out, according to AZFamily.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the pup was too worn out to escape on his own. Luckily, firefighters were able to move him into position, secure a rope around him, and bring him out safely.

The next step was figuring out where he belonged. After taking the dog to a veterinarian, firefighters learned he did not have a microchip, according to the report, but they continued trying to identify his family.

That effort led them to social media, where the department found a missing-dog post for a German Shorthaired Pointer named Ansel.

In a Facebook announcement, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department wrote that "this is a very fortunate reunion because Ansel got out last night through a gate after the storm. He is epileptic and, after a seizure, can get disoriented and confused."

Why does it matter?

Severe weather can create serious risks for pets. Open gates, damaged fences, loud thunder, and sudden panic can all cause animals to bolt. Once loose, hazards such as roads, floodwater, and canals can turn a stressful moment into a life-threatening one.

And a dog that is already frightened, exhausted, or confused can have an even harder time finding its way home after a storm.

In Ansel's case, firefighters were thankfully still able to track down his family through social media. But if that post had not surfaced, the reunion could have taken much longer.

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