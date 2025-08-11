'Tiger King' personality hit with severe penalties after pleading guilty to shocking crimes: 'Should send a clear message'

Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, who featured in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for money laundering and wildlife trafficking.

What happened?

World Animal News reported Antle pleaded guilty to laundering over $500,000 — money he claimed came from human smuggling across the border between the United States and Mexico — and for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, a federal law that protects endangered species.

He'll also pay a $55,000 fine, give up nearly $200,000, and surrender three chimpanzees. Once released, he'll be under supervised watch for three more years.

This wasn't a small-time scheme. Investigators said Antle used his Rare Species Fund — supposedly a nonprofit — as a cover to buy and sell protected animals, including lions, baby chimps, tigers, and cheetahs.

All moved through deals masked with fake donation receipts. Jason Clay, who moved a chimp and gibbon to Antle for $200,000 in cash, got four months in prison and another four under home confinement, according to the report.

Antle's Myrtle Beach Safari zoo was also used to clean the funds he thought were tied to human smuggling through construction invoices that never lined up.

"These sentences should send a clear message: the FBI and our partners will not tolerate those who attempt to violate our laws," said Special Agent Kevin Moore of the FBI Columbia Field Office.

Why does this matter?

As troubling as the impacts on the animals are, this kind of thing goes beyond that initial harm — it also erodes the whole idea of conservation and turns actual rescue efforts into a punchline. Cases like this may erode trust in organizations working to conserve our ecosystems and help animals.

Fortunately, donating to vetted charities can help ensure your dollars are going toward causes you support.

Other cases show it's part of a bigger pattern of animal smuggling, with notable cases in India, Massachusetts, Thailand, and Indonesia.

What's being done about animal trafficking?

This case didn't end with Antle, as World Animal News detailed. One of his associates, Andrew Sawyer, was put on probation for two years and sentenced to eight months of home detention. He also had to forfeit $185,000 and a chimpanzee.

Another link in the chain, Shaylynn Kolwyck‑Peterson, admitted to selling a newborn chimpanzee to Antle for $200,000.

The legal system stepped up this time — but tighter restrictions could make wildlife trafficking even more unappealing to those willing to take the risk. The Lacey Act continues to be a crucial tool in the protection of endangered animals. Conservation groups are calling for bans on private exotic pet ownership.

Exposing what's behind the fences matters. Because this wasn't just about a disgraced TV figure. It's about stopping the sale of living creatures like collectibles — and stopping the harm before it spreads.

