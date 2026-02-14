National park visitors demand consequences after tourist installs DJ booth outdoors: 'I just want to know if he was arrested'

A man brought a full DJ setup to one of Wyoming's most popular national parks, and visitors were furious, The Travel reported.

The Instagram account Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) shared footage of a man at Schwabacher Landing in Grand Teton National Park, dancing in a white shirt next to his gear as music blared across the area.

The caption for the post, which has since been removed from Instagram, read: "I've never seen anyone set up a DJ booth in a national park. I don't think there is a specific rule against it other than the noise factor (for now at least). Just when you thought you had seen it all."

The person who filmed the encounter said the man "was bumping tubes at schwabackers." When confronted, he said Ansel Adams, the famous American landscape photographer, had come to him in his sleep and told him to play music at the spot.

He then played Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech as he packed up and rolled out.

Part of what draws millions of people to places such as Grand Teton each year is the chance to hear birdsong, rushing water, and nothing else. That kind of experience depends on visitors treating these spaces with care.

When someone blasts music loudly across a protected area, it strips that away from every other person there and disrupts the animals that call the park home.

Federal rules address this kind of behavior. Title 36 2.12 of the Code of Federal Regulations prohibits operating audio equipment in a national park at levels above 60 decibels measured at 50 feet or in any way that creates unreasonable noise. The National Park Service has long prioritized protecting natural soundscapes, and park visitors can face fines and other penalties for breaking these rules.

It was not clear whether the man faced consequences for his stunt.

Commenters on the Instagram post didn't hold back.

One wrote, "I just want to know if he was arrested."

Another simply said, "Jail."

Others directed their frustration at park enforcement, with one writing: "So it appears that the enforcement is so bad that a person can set up a DJ booth and noise pollute with zero repercussion. Where are the rangers?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



