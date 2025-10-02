Divers stunned after making haunting discovery beneath the Arctic: 'You can't make any mistakes'

Divers studying Arctic Waters in northern Finland have reported an alarming sight: sea ice is melting at a rapid pace, reshaping the frozen landscape above their heads. The team, part of a University of Helsinki research project, described the dive as both breathtaking and troubling — a firsthand glimpse of how quickly the Arctic is transforming.

What's happening?

According to a recent article in Green Matters, marine biologist Sophie Kalkowski-Pope joined a dozen other divers in Lapland earlier this year, descending through holes cut in the ice into freezing, pitch-black waters.

"It's dangerous. You can't make any mistakes," Finnish explorer Pata Degerman told the BBC per the article, comparing the conditions to cave diving since the ice forms a ceiling overhead.

Beneath the surface, divers saw tiny creatures drifting through beams of sunlight that pierced through the thinning ice. While the experience was awe-inspiring, it also reinforced a serious problem: Arctic ice is vanishing. Satellite data shows that ice cover has been shrinking by about 13% per decade, with the region warming roughly four times faster than the global average.

Why is Arctic ice melt important?

The loss of Arctic ice affects communities everywhere. Rising seas fueled by melting ice and warmer temperatures increase the risk of flooding during extreme storms. Changes in ocean temperature and ecosystems threaten food security by disrupting fisheries and coastal farmlands.

Scientists have also warned that thawing permafrost could release dormant pathogens and expand the reach of mosquito-borne diseases. Because Arctic ice helps regulate global temperatures by reflecting sunlight, its disappearance accelerates overheating across the planet, intensifying risks for millions of people living in coastal regions.

What's being done about the ice melt?

"The polar areas are melting rapidly, and organizations need scientists to keep a constant eye on what's happening down below the frozen ceiling of ice," said Edd Stockdale, coordinator of the Finnish Scientific Diving Academy.

Research dives like the one in Lapland are important for tracking how melting ice impacts global systems. Governments and organizations worldwide are implementing policies to reduce air pollution and accelerate the transition to cleaner energy sources. Communities are also investing in resilience, from flood defense warning systems to more sustainable farming methods that can adapt to rising waters.

People can also contribute to the planet's health by reducing food waste and opting for electric vehicles. Learning more about the critical environmental issues can help you find everyday ways to make a positive impact.

