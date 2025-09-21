Officials deploy incredible new tech that could save lives in floods: 'Giving them the chance to make a safer decision'

Drivers in Fort Worth, Texas, will soon have one more tool to help them steer clear of dangerous floodwaters, per NBC Dallas-Fort Worth — right on their phone screens.

The city has launched a pilot program that connects roadside water sensors directly to navigation apps like Apple Maps and Waze, along with certain in-car infotainment systems. The goal: warn drivers of flooded roads in real time, before they end up in harm's way.

Flooding is the second-leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas, and most fatalities occur when drivers attempt to cross water-covered roads. "Our field crews continue to see people drive right by the flashers, drive around the barricades and into that floodwater," said Jennifer Dyke, assistant director of stormwater management for Fort Worth's Transportation and Public Works Department, per NBCDFW.

The new system aims to change that. When sensors detect water over a roadway, they trigger flashers and simultaneously send a digital alert. Instead of navigating drivers into danger, apps and cars can reroute them automatically. That means less second-guessing at the last minute — and more lives saved.

The technology isn't just smart, it's affordable. Fort Worth is paying about $500 per location each year to keep the alerts running, with sensors currently active at four of the city's most flood-prone intersections. City staff will evaluate the results over the coming months to see how well the warnings change driver behavior.

The innovation could also cut down on costly emergency rescues and vehicle losses. Fewer stranded cars mean reduced environmental risks from leaking oil, fuel, and debris washing into waterways — an indirect win for the planet as well.

The alerts currently work through Apple Maps, Waze, and navigation systems in newer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Volkswagen vehicles. If successful, the technology could expand to more locations and more platforms, making safer roads a standard feature for drivers everywhere.

"This is about reaching people where they are — on their phones, in their cars — and giving them the chance to make a safer decision," Dyke said.

