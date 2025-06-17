Resident baffled after making unusual discovery in communal garden: 'Anyone know what they are?'

A Reddit user sparked conversation after posting a photo of unusual litter scattered across a communal garden in the Netherlands.

The post, shared on the r/whatisit subreddit, asked: "Found in a communal garden nearby, anyone know what they are? I was suspecting vape parts or some kind of drug paraphernalia. (Hopefully not)."

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the photo, dozens of small, brightly colored plastic tubes litter the dirt and garden beds.

Their curious design led some to wonder if they were highlighter caps, vape components, or even parts from children's toys.

As it turns out, the tubes were cigarette tar filters, small add-ons meant to reduce the amount of nicotine and other harmful chemicals inhaled.

Several Redditors chimed in to explain their use, with one noting that the colors typically represent different levels of filtration.

While the mystery was solved, the real takeaway is that these filters, along with disposable vapes, have become an all-too-common form of litter.

Beyond being unsightly, they can leak toxins into soil, cause flat tires, and harm pets or wildlife that mistake them for food.

Much like the growing problem of vape litter, these seemingly minor items silently pile up in parks, sidewalks, and gardens.

This trash points to a much larger issue: the steady stream of disposable products clogging up our neighborhoods.

Many disposable vapes contain lithium batteries and plastic shells that are tough to recycle and easy to toss.

Their popularity has exploded in recent years, but their disposal remains mostly unchecked, leading to mounting frustration among residents and environmental advocates.

Organizations such as TerraCycle are stepping in with mail-in programs to recycle used vape products.

Several cities have rolled out public e-waste drop-off bins, and local cleanup groups are mobilizing to tackle litter head-on.

Prioritizing reusable vapes, quitting altogether, and spreading awareness about responsible disposal are all ways to help.

At the same time, companies can do their part by designing products that last longer and generate less waste.

Reddit commenters had strong reactions.

"Why would there be any level other than 'All of it'?" one user wrote.

Another added, "It is funny how much they look like they want to be drip emitters for garden irrigation, but clearly aren't similar to any type I have seen."

A third noted, "All too common to see trash dumped by cigarette smokers."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.