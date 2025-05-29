Resident stunned after witnessing squirrel clutch disturbing object in public park: 'That is actually very sad to see'

"It will most likely cause several health issues and possibly death."

A photo of a squirrel holding a discarded vape drew attention in the r/Squirrels community, sparking outrage and highlighting a prevalent issue: vape litter.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Squirrel spotted vaping ... rough day in the park," the original poster wrote. The squirrel appears to hold the used vape to its mouth, though it's just a case of unfortunate positioning.

While the caption jokes about the squirrel, commenters focused on the irresponsible littering of disposable vapes.

"We are really a disgusting species that we litter our planet and endanger all the beautiful creatures who live there," one Reddit user said.

As vaping grows more popular, so do its consequences, including vape waste. According to the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Americans throw out 4.5 single-use vapes per second.

Disposable e-cigarettes contribute to electronic waste, the world's fastest-growing waste stream. PIRG reported that 7.6 tons of e-waste go to landfills annually.

Although marketed as safer than cigarettes, disposable vapes pose health risks. They contain toxic substances such as lead and mercury, making them harmful to humans, animals, and the environment.

Additionally, they're made with nonbiodegradable materials like aluminum and plastic that are difficult to recycle, often ending up in landfills or as hazardous litter.

Some countries are cracking down on vaping and vape waste. Belgium banned the sale of disposable vapes in January, and the United Kingdom plans to follow in June.

Individuals can help reduce vape waste by exploring recycling options. Vapes, including single-use ones, can be recycled at select e-waste facilities or through mail-in programs. Recycling them requires careful handling and specific methods.

Commenters voiced their disappointment after seeing the photo of the "vaping" squirrel. Some saw it as a sign of careless littering that endangers the planet's wildlife.

A Redditor commented: "That is actually very sad to see. The liquid in that vape device is so bad for that squirrel that it will most likely cause several health issues and possibly death."

Others expressed their dislike for vapes. "I wish they would ban those devices everywhere because all they do is generate more battery waste and people vape everywhere. They are also not a healthy alternative to cigarettes," another user said.

