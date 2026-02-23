Experts thrilled after trail camera captures footage of elusive creature — here are the details

Its presence is also good news for other species.

The arrival of a rare predator species in India's Ratapani Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh signals that conservation efforts in the area are yielding fruit and the ecosystem is recovering, GK Today reported.

The animal in question is the dhole, or Asiatic wild dog. This social canid species forms packs of 14 to 20 to hunt deer, sambar, and chital. The dhole was captured on camera by a routine patrol by the Forest Department and is the sixth rare species photographed in the reserve in 2026.

That is an excellent sign, according to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Shubharanjan Sen. GK Today reported that Sen said Ratapani is becoming a safe habitat for predator species and other threatened species in Central India.

The logic is sound. Large predators and pack hunters need vast territories and healthy populations of prey animals in order to support themselves. The presence of thriving predators in an area indicates that other animals are also doing well — and the appearance of animals where they weren't before suggests an area is improving.

The dhole isn't just a barometer for the health of the preserve; it can also contribute by balancing the ecosystem. The pack hunter keeps large predators such as tigers and leopards in check. Its presence is also good news for other species that will benefit from its effect on the ecosystem, and for the dhole itself, which was previously limited to reserves such as Kanha, Bandhavgarh, and Pench.

Wildlife expert Amey Vikram Singh told GK Today that the dhole faces the loss of habitat and food sources as well as other challenges caused by human interference. The species' surfacing on its own in this preserve is a conservation win, according to Singh.

Dholes have also been spotted returning to other parts of India in recent years.

