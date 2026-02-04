Experts confirm incredible return of rare predators from 25-year absence: 'Very positive signs'

This past December, a wildlife sanctuary in Sehore, India, saw growing numbers of two major predators. Experts explained that this signals a positive change in the environment.

According to Indian Masterminds, the Khivni Wildlife Sanctuary reached a major milestone with the recent sightings of wild dogs called dholes and a tigress with four cubs.

The wild dogs, in particular, hadn't been seen in the area — transliterated as the Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary by The Times of India — for over 25 years, according to Indian Masterminds. These predators are mainly known for living in other protected areas, so seeing them in the sanctuary was a surprise. It could mean the two dholes were looking for new breeding grounds as well.

Dholes are native to Asia, often living in forests and alpine regions, explained the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. However, they are now an endangered species, in part due to human-caused habitat loss, disease, and mistreatment.

Conservation efforts, such as wildlife sanctuaries, offer many benefits to people and animals like the dhole. As the International Fund for Animal Welfare stated, conservation plays a direct role in water purification, pollination, and pollution reduction. When these processes thrive, so do humans.

The World Wildlife Fund added that conservation can also improve livelihoods, provide food security, and strengthen communities.

Many other species have benefited from renewed conservation efforts as well. Some examples include the Arabian leopard in Oman and the Philippine eagle on Mindanao in the Philippines.

Indian Masterminds added that the sanctuary had previously recorded about 10 tigers until the new mother and her four cubs showed up. Experts hope this means the tiger population will continue to increase.

Survey teams recorded wildlife signs and sightings throughout December 2025. With evidence of a tigress with cubs and wild dogs, experts believe that the ecosystem "has become increasingly suitable for sustaining diverse wildlife," wrote Indian Masterminds.

According to the outlet, Ranger Bhim Singh Sisodia said, "The sighting of wild dogs after 25 years and confirmation of a tigress with cubs are very positive signs. They reflect the improving and wildlife-friendly environment."

