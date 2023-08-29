Couple shares before-and-after photos after spending 12 hours cleaning up trash in their community: ‘[That] mess was so vile’

The haul came in at nearly 1,100 pounds.

A Reddit user and their husband cleaned up a ridiculous amount of trash and shared jaw-dropping photos of their progress.

In a recent post on the r/DeTrashed subreddit, a user showed off over a dozen before-and-after pictures of their incredible beautifying efforts in a garbage-littered green space in Australia.

“My husband & I’s biggest detrash… 500kg, 70 bags, 3 days, 12 hours,” the user wrote in their caption.

Photo Credit: u/FrequentDoubt9866 / Reddit

Photo Credit: u/FrequentDoubt9866 / Reddit

The photos show disgusting amounts of plexiglass sheets, drink containers, construction materials, plastic waste, and tons of other garbage in what seems to be a public green space.

In the final photo, the couple pose next to some of their haul, which looks almost as big as a car — and in another comment, the user clarified that they didn’t even take pictures of all of it.

For readers accustomed to the U.S. Customary System, 500 kilograms of trash is equivalent to about 1,100 pounds. That’s an unbelievable amount of trash for one area and an impressive amount for just two people to clean up on their own.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Litter is much more than just an eyesore. It can carry disease, start wildfires, clog waterways, poison animals, and contribute to dangerous algal blooms, according to Conserve Energy Future. Litter also attracts pests like rats into areas where they might not ordinarily venture, which can bring predators like snakes into areas near humans., according to Conserve Energy Future.

Users expressed their admiration for the original poster’s beautifying efforts in the comment section of the post.

“Holy cow that before mess was so vile! Thank you for making this space beautiful again for everyone to enjoy!” one user wrote.

“This looks like a waste dump, an illegal one probably frequented by contractors. If you find yourself annoyed constantly cleaning this particular location up, you can always set up a trail cam and Report The Losers,” another user suggested.

“Wow, it’s crazy what only 2(!) people can achieve. You are awesome and make a difference!” a third user said.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.