Onlooker devastated over tourists' shocking act in beloved nature area: 'So sad to see'

Acts of vandalism can often be as costly to clean up as they are frustrating to witness. But when vandals strike living things, it can sometimes strike a sensitive nerve.

While walking through the Centennial Gardens at Hermann Park in Houston, one onlooker documented the destruction that vandals appeared to leave behind on agave plants. The Redditor snapped a couple of photos and took to r/houston to vent their frustrations.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Although the original poster raved about how "gorgeous" the park is, they were clearly upset over the act of vandalism that left the plants looking a little worse for wear.

"I was so sad to see people have carved into the leaves of the huge, beautiful agave plants," they wrote. "Just, why?!"

In the comments section, most users couldn't help but share the same level of frustration as the original poster.

"If the park conservancy would like to pay me a living wage to stand here and yell at people harming the plants, well that'd be a dream job," wrote one user.

Another commenter appeared to have a theory as to why vandals would harm the agave plants the way they did.

"Some people [were] way too inspired by 'Ley del Monte' is my guess. A song that describes putting the initials of lovers into a maguey like this one," they revealed. "Sorta how Americans carve initials into trees to immortalize their love."

In the small collection of pictures in the post, plenty of names can be seen carved into the agave plants, along with a couple of hearts as well. While etching their names into the plants may seem like a harmless romantic gesture to the people involved, it can sometimes cause severe damage.

The act of carving can create an open wound in a plant or tree that allows pathogens and pests to enter, potentially leading to infections, diseases, and even the death of the plant in severe cases. It may also disrupt the tree's vital systems, which can impact its ability to consume water, nutrients, and sugars.

The solution is simple, as one commenter summed up: "Stop writing, carving, on property that doesn't belong to you."

