Seasoned gardener demonstrates money-saving hack to keep pests out of your lettuce: 'A simple trick that makes a big difference'

The scoop

After a commenter asked about this TikToker's curious garden layout, Aurea DG (@chilipino_pepper_co) explained the benefits of companion planting.

"I grow them together because green onions help mask the scent of lettuce from pests like aphids," she explains. "It's a simple trick that makes a big difference."

Companion planting involves growing certain plants, like basil, green onions, and nasturtium, next to important crops. Their strong smells keep garden pests like aphids away, while attracting beneficial bugs like ladybugs.

While most companion plants deter bugs, some companion plants, called "trap plants," attract bugs, acting as a sacrifice to keep the bad bugs at bay.

"It's not a perfect system," she says. "I still find holes here and there in some leaves … It's a small price that I will happily pay for a chemical-free garden."

How it's helping

Pesticides and other bug-killing chemicals might do the job, but your garden will pay the price.

Pesticides can't discern between good bugs and bad bugs — all bugs die. For many flowering plants, without essential pollinators like bees and butterflies, fruits and veggies won't grow. Even the earthworms in the soil, which aerate the dirt and increase its quality, will die off.

Pesticides can also contaminate the soil and water for years, and remain on food even after it's washed.

Fortunately, you can control pests in the garden without the use of chemicals. Companion planting is a great way to do this, and you get some extra herbs and veggies out of it, too.

You can get rid of weeds without chemicals, too. Whether you're battling pests or plants, there's a natural, safe alternative to try.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters maintain their own chemical-free gardens by incorporating companion plants.

"Nice! I let cilantro reseed every year in my garden, it does a wonderful job keeping pests away," one user said.

"I'm sooooo happy to come across this video because this is EXACTLY what I'm doing and needed some reassurance," another wrote.

"I love this hack! Thank you," a third commenter replied.

