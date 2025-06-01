Homeowner returns home to shocking scene after neighbor destroys tree without warning: 'This is vandalism'

"Honestly, it might be better if the tree does die."

A Redditor was gutted that a family member's tree was overpruned and needed to share a photo of the end result to r/TreeLaw.

"This tree is at my cousins garden, located in Belgium. I'm pretty sure is an oak tree. The neighbours don't like the tree because it takes away sun for their solar panels. Last year their neighbors proposed to prune the tree at their own cost," said the original poster.

"They hired a company to do the pruning. Apparently they did it when my cousin was not home. As you can see, they cut way too much of the tree. I think it was my cousins fault for trusting their neighbors to let them do the pruning when they were not home."

The butchering of the tree is a tragedy, but in the grand scheme of neighborly conflicts, there were a few things that went right.

For one, the neighbor was engaging in solar power generation, which helps wean grids off polluting fossil fuel energy use. Besides that, the neighbor had a civil conversation and an offer with the tree owner. In many of these instances, neighbors will go rogue and have trees and bushes cut down on others' properties without permission.

Still, responsible tree care is important in order to maintain a healthy urban canopy. Trees sequester carbon and improve local air quality. Their deep root systems help retain water in flood conditions and prevent soil erosion. Trees are critical for strong ecosystems, providing vital habitat for native species.

Trees help prevent heat island effects by cooling nearby areas with leaf shade and transpiration. They're even good for mental health. One study pegged the value of benefits provided by trees in the United Kingdom at $4.5 billion annually.

Reddit commenters had helpful advice to pitch in regarding the Belgian oak tree.

"Honestly, it might be better if the tree does die," said the top reply. "Then the neighbors can be held liable/responsible for the trees death."

"It is also important to ensure that branches do not break off unexpectedly. Because it has been pruned too hard. This is most definitely in about 4 or 5 years," said one community member. "It is best to carry out guided pruning every 4 years, where you thin out the branches. Until he becomes more unbalanced again. If you ask me this is vandalism."

