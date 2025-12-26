Officials issue warning as 'demon' creatures spread into new territory: 'Poses a serious threat'

There are measures people can take to help.

A community in County Galway, Ireland, is being threatened by the invasive demon shrimp. This aggressive non-native crustacean has entered the Portumna area's freshwater, and officials are advising the public on how to prevent their spread.

What's happening?

As the Galway Beo reported, officials have confirmed the presence of the predatory shrimp affecting the county's freshwater sources.

Sean Canney, minister of state for international and road transport, logistics, rails and ports, told Galway Beo, "This species poses a serious threat to our freshwater ecosystems, and urgent action is needed to prevent it spreading further."

Demon shrimp (Dikerogammarus haemobaphes)have a high tolerance to varying temperatures, enabling them to spread easily. The species could "reduce native and non-native amphipod populations," the Beo noted.

Why is the spread of demon shrimp concerning?

Invasive species like the demon shrimp can decimate the native ecology of a region.

According to the Canal & River Trust, the demon shrimp has put waterways at risk since 2012. They will eat fish eggs and kill prey without eating them. Females can produce up to 200 eggs two or three times each year as well.

FROM OUR PARTNER Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets. Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care. Learn more

If left to propagate, invasive species will deplete biodiversity and natural resources. They outcompete native species for resources and disrupt food chains. Worse, they can cause native species to become extinct.

Ecological imbalance impacts human communities as well. Invaders can jeopardize food supplies and degrade the health of freshwater bodies. Protecting native species and habitats is crucial for maintaining healthy ecosystems and ensuring a cleaner, safer future for all life.

What's being done about the invasive shrimp?

According to the report, experts recommend the "check, clean, dry" biosecurity measures for anyone who goes in the water or near it.

First, check and inspect all equipment and clothing for any plant or animal material. Next, clean and remove all debris from equipment and clothing. Lastly, ensure everything is completely dry before moving to another body of water.

This easy, actionable advice can help prevent further spread of demon shrimp and other invasive species.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.