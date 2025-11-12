Officials issue warning after children make concerning discovery in park: 'It ... spreads'

Public awareness can help document more sightings.

Children playing at a park in Uppermill, UK, found an invasive animal crawling from the River Tame. The kids came across the American signal crayfish. Local authorities and conservationists say it's threatening native wildlife and river ecosystems.

What's happening?

The Oldham Times reported the sighting at the stepping stones of the river.

The crayfish had a prominent "white/turquoise patch" on its claws. This was the third sighting of the species this year. It appeared in the Huddersfield Canal and River Beal before.

The Mersey River Trust was aware of the species' presence and is addressing the issue per the report.

The American signal crayfish is a non-native species introduced to the UK in the 1970s. It's considered a danger to its new environment, including "local food chains."

Why is this crayfish in the UK concerning?

The American signal crayfish poses a severe threat to the ecology of the region.

From the report, a Trust spokesperson detailed how dangerous the invasive species is. "It outcompetes and spreads crayfish plague, which devastates the native, white-clawed crayfish."

Its fast breeding and aggressive burrowing destroy native populations and riverbanks as well.

"[They] eat almost anything," the spokesperson warned, "from aquatic plants … fish, frogs, and even each other."

Ecological balance, food supplies, and water quality are all at risk. Any invasive species can hurt progress toward a cleaner, safer future.

Protecting native species and habitats is crucial for maintaining healthy ecosystems. They provide essential resources for human communities.

What's being done about this long-time invasive species?

The Mersey River Trust, along with the Environment Agency and United Utilities, took action. Their focus is protecting "a small population of native white-clawed crayfish," per the report.

Combating invasive species requires constant vigilance and proactive measures.

Public awareness can help document more sightings for local authorities. Of course, preventing the introduction of non-native species is the first line of defense. For example, one should never release pets or plants into the wild.

Prioritizing native species, plants, and animals helps maintain biodiversity.

Similar efforts to control invasive goldfish by introducing predatory fish have been successful. Protecting all species takes strategic conversation. Local and global, we can keep rivers and wildlife safe from unnatural invaders.

