Hiker outraged after stumbling upon disturbing scene at 'hidden paradise': 'Facing a grave threat'

"The public is as much at fault as the system."

There's nothing quite like reconnecting with nature on a hike, but that experience is ruined when others don't show the same respect. A Reddit user shared some disturbing images of a recent visit to one of India's most scenic locations.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The opening post warned, "The rivers and streams of Dehradun, are facing a grave threat due to rampant littering and waste disposal." However, the post's main point was somewhat undermined by the obvious use of generative AI in its composition. Regardless, the impact of carelessly disposed of plastic waste extends beyond ruining the view.

Plastic waste causes immense harm to wildlife that either gets caught in it or inadvertently consumes it. Carelessly discarded plastic also impacts the soil and plant life by contaminating the soil and blocking sunlight. Much of the waste ends up in water sources, wreaking havoc on marine life. Earth.org estimates that approximately 100,000 marine animals die from plastic waste every year.

With its outstanding natural beauty, Dehradun is a popular tourist destination in India. Its rolling hills and lush forests are a hiker's dream, but not all of its visitors treat the destination with due respect. Sadly, it's all too common for irresponsible vacationers to neglect their obligation to leave nature as they found it. It's essentially a matter of raising awareness about the issues that threaten nature so that people can continue to enjoy it for generations to come.

The comments shared the dismay expressed in the post. One sardonically commented, "Ah yes 'hidden paradise' made famous [by] hard working local reelers and youtubers."

Another was frustrated by the inactivity of local politicians: "Unless the system improves, unless the politicians and contractors stop making money to fill their pockets, don't expect the state to improve." To which another commenter said, "The public is as much at fault as the system." (The previous two quotes were translated from Hindi using an online translator.)

Another comment urged others to take local action, saying, "Lets organise a cleanliness drive !"

