  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hiker issues serious warning after witnessing tourists getting too close to wildlife: 'Play at their own risk'

It is important to respect the wildlife and animals that reside in these areas.

by Callie Patteson
It is important to respect the wildlife and animals that reside in these areas.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Nature lovers are urging national park visitors to have greater respect for wildlife as videos of overly curious tourists — commonly known as "tourons" — have been circulating on social media. 

Tourons are considered to be tourists who are disrespectful to the rules and regulations of national parks, often putting themselves or wildlife in harm's way for a photo. 

A post shared by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) showed a large group of tourists standing just feet away from two large moose at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. 

The video captured several tourists attempting to take videos or photos of the wild animals as they grazed on the greenery around them. The park visitor who took the video revealed they were quite worried about how close the group of tourists were to the animals. 

"Trying to maintain at least 30 yards away," the visitor told the Instagram account. "I did yell at the group standing there notifying them they were way too close as the moose kept approaching … wish I was still recording. The tourons really are so disheartening to observe."

National park employees have urged tourists to keep a distance of at least 25 yards away from moose at all times. Older moose are known to be protective of their young, endangering humans and other animals. 

Watch now: Allbirds director reveals details on world's first carbon-free shoe

Officials have also warned that, unlike other animals, moose can blend well into their habitat and environment, such as forested areas. This can make it more difficult for humans to see them and makes it more important for park visitors to be aware of their surroundings. Getting too close to the moose can startle the wildlife, causing them to charge and potentially harm those nearby. 

National parks provide some of the best landscapes and views of nature throughout the United States. But, it is important to respect the wildlife and animals that reside in these areas to keep them and us safe. By sticking to designated paths, visitors can also better protect the areas where these animals live, helping support the surrounding ecosystem. 

Commenters on the post were left frustrated by how close the tourists got to the wild moose. 

"So scary. Moose are so fast!" one wrote. 

"Play at their own risk. Let them play," another said. "Sometimes playing hurts and you learn. Shaming is just dumb behavior no matter what." 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x