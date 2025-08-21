Researchers make incredible discovery at bottom of ocean's deepest trench: 'Absolutely fascinating'

The discovery comes as nations debate whether to mine the seafloor for minerals.

If you ask most people, they would tell you the bottom of the ocean is a dark and depressing place they wouldn't want to visit. It's often used as a metaphor for those kinds of feelings. But the truth is, there's an entire universe of creatures thriving almost 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) beneath the waves. They exist in a place the sun never reaches. Now, a Chinese research team has found the deepest animal communications ever recorded anywhere on Earth, Phys.org reported.

According to a Nature study, it's "the discovery of the deepest and the most extensive chemosynthesis-based communities known to exist on Earth." These worms, mollusks, and other creatures don't depend on light to live, instead using chemicals like methane that seep through the cracks of the seafloor, a process called chemosynthesis.

During the expedition, the submersible Fendouzhe ("Striver") completed 23 dives into the Mariana Trench. Researchers observed colonies of marine tubeworms stretching up to 30 centimeters (12 inches), piles of clams, and stark white, snowy-looking mats of microbes. Other deep-sea life occupying the trench included sea cucumbers, spiky crustaceans, and feathery sea lilies.

The team reported "compelling evidence" that microbes were producing methane gas, with many of the tubeworms gathered around those microbial mats. Similar communities have been seen near hydrothermal vents in shallower waters, but nothing at this depth.

The discovery comes as nations debate whether to mine the seafloor for minerals. Ocean scientists warn that mining could wipe out fragile ecosystems that we barely understand. Pollution has already reached extreme depths — in one related case, trash like beer bottles has been spotted in the trench's remote waters. And a before-and-after study of commercial fishing bans showed that when humans step back, ocean life can rebound.

Only a handful of people have ever reached the trench's deepest point. The first explorers went in 1960. Decades later, filmmaker James Cameron made a solo dive in 2012 and described what he saw as "desolate" and "alien." At that depth, the water pressure is about eight tons per square inch — more than a thousand times greater than at sea level.

Findings like this suggest we might be looking at just a fraction of what's living in our deepest oceans. Protecting these hidden habitats now could be the only way to keep them alive for generations to come.

In a YouTube video connected to this story, one commenter wrote:

"All this information about the deep ocean is absolutely fascinating! What stunned me most is how all the deep-sea organisms have accustomed themselves to sunken ships and the like - how human inventions have actually created hotspots of life on the vacant seafloor."

