Farmers face grim reality about the future of staple crop: 'They are having to give up growing [them] altogether'

Harvested production of the crop has declined by 27.9 million tons between 2000 and 2023.

Farmers in Romania are moving away from growing one of the European Union's staple crops: potatoes. According to reports by Euronews, as seed prices continue to rise, farmers are struggling to stay afloat, leading many to ditch the crop altogether.

What's happening?

The price of potato seeds has dramatically increased, doubling within the past few years, with Euronews reporting that "agricultural labour has become more expensive and harder to find." Though Romania still has nearly a third of the EU's potato farms, in 2024, its potato production hit an eight-year low, per Euronews.

Extreme weather is also making it increasingly difficult for farmers in Romania to successfully grow potatoes. The drought and subsequent heat in 2024 took a worsening problem to a new low.

Euronews journalist Emma de Ruiter explained that "traders are finding it harder to get goods, saying sales are not as high as in previous years, while some farmers say they are having to give up growing potatoes altogether because of the upfront costs."

Potato declines aren't just happening in Romania, though. Across the EU, harvested potato production has dropped by 30.8 million tons between 2000 and 2023, a 36.7% decline.

Why is the decline in potato production important?

The decline in potato production is an example of the impact rising global temperatures have on our food supply. With hotter temperatures and more extreme weather, it's increasingly difficult for farmers to yield successful harvests that keep up with demand.

This only drives the price of everyday groceries up more for the average consumer.

What's being done about declining crop production?

Across the globe, countries are beginning to transition away from dirty energy and toward clean sources of power in an effort to combat rising temperatures. By prioritizing a more sustainable future, countries can safeguard communities from extreme weather and protect our food supply.

Increasing the speed at which society moves toward cleaner sources of energy will better protect us from crop production issues in the future.

Farmers are also advocating for policies that address the current struggles of growing crops amid unstable weather patterns.

