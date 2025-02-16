Farmers team up with scientists on ingenious method for helping wildlife: 'We may be on the right track'

"Seeing even a few cranes at a new roosting site is good news."

Scientists have teamed up with farmers in the Sacramento Valley of California to provide better environments for threatened migratory waterbirds. The incentive has made a difference with scientists finding that their populations have been boosted.

Birds Return "is a flexible, cost-effective wildlife habitat marketplace designed to increase shallow flooding on the landscape for migratory birds when they need it most."

The organization is part of the Migratory Bird Conservation Partnership, made up of multiple organizations, including The Nature Conservancy, Audubon California, and Point Blue Conservation Science. Bird Returns offers monetary incentives for farmers to obtain wildlife-friendly agricultural practices that increase bird benefits.

One successful example is the work done by rice fields in the Sacramento Valley. Farmers with the program "flood their fields to the appropriate depth for roosting" or provide optimal foraging sites by leaving their rice fields untilled so that cranes can access the leftover grain.

Due to severe drought conditions in recent years, the wetlands have been vanishing. But thanks to the partnership with farmers, waterbirds' habitats are expanding, which could boost the population of the threatened birds.

Greg Golet, an avian ecologist with The Nature Conservancy, told Inside Climate News about the results thus far:

"Seeing even a few cranes at a new roosting site is good news," he said. "It suggests that we may be on the right track in helping them expand their foraging range to take advantage of the high-quality habitats we are providing with the growers."

Revitalizing the habitat of the birds is not only helpful for their threatened population. It helps farmers and humans too, as a healthy ecosystem determines food supply, which is the source of finance for farmers and livelihood for people.

Luckily, the partnership is proving to be successful.

Conservation organizations have found funding sources to compensate farmers for not allowing duck hunting used by farmers to "supplement their incomes." Additionally, funding from Birds Returns is able to give out millions of dollars to pay farmers to enroll in the crane and shorebird program.

"I think that bodes well for the future," Golet told Inside Climate News.

