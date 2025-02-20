Italian farmers desperately transform business as threat looms over croplands: 'I got chills, goosebumps all over my skin'

Crops that once defined Italy's farming output are now becoming increasingly difficult to grow.

As global temperatures continue to rise, farmers are being forced to change course and grow produce that can handle a warmer climate. In Italy, farmers are swapping lemons and olives for mangoes, according to Grist and El Pais.

What's happening?

The overheating of our planet has major effects on our food supply. One of the most apparent consequences of a warmer climate is a changing food map. Crops that were historically grown in one region are now no longer able to handle rising temperatures. As a result, farmers are planting heat-tolerant crops to keep up with rising temperatures.

Vincenzo Amata, a farmer in Sicily, noted the changing landscape in Italy's crop production. Twelve years ago, Amata changed career paths after tasting an Italian-grown mango for the first time.

"I can still taste it to this day," Amata said in the article. "I got chills, goosebumps all over my skin, it was so delicious."

However, beneath Amata's journey as an Italian mango farmer lies a darker reality for the planet's climate crisis. Amata noted that he's seeing more farmers in Sicily make the switch.

Crops that once defined Italy's farming output, such as lemons and olives, are now becoming increasingly difficult to grow amid warming temperatures.

Why is the changing crop map important?

The impact of rising temperatures has had a rippling effect around the world. Hotter climates, fluctuating precipitation, and emerging diseases are all challenges farmers are now facing. In the U.S., corn farmers in the Midwest are looking toward drought-resistant millets, while farmers in Latin America and Asia are growing stress-tolerant quinoa instead of coffee.

As a result, the overheating of our planet is not only threatening the livelihood of farmers across the globe but also impacting our food supply as a whole. With crops becoming increasingly difficult to grow and more susceptible to extreme weather, grocery prices are more likely to increase.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

As farmers adapt and grow different crops, countries across the globe are setting carbon goals and reducing emissions. By transitioning toward clean energy sources, companies can help keep the planet cool.

On a smaller scale, you can combat the climate crisis by ditching single-use plastics, opting for public transportation when possible, and shopping secondhand. These small changes can not only save you money but also make a difference for the environment over time.

