Florida officers remove venomous cottonmouth found curled up by homeowner's front door

These encounters may also be linked in part to human activity.

A routine call at a Florida home quickly turned into a serious wildlife situation when officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department arrived to find a venomous Florida cottonmouth curled up beside a resident's front door, as UPI reported.

The incident also served as a reminder of how quickly these encounters can happen as people and wildlife increasingly share the same spaces.

What happened?

A Daytona Beach Police Department social media post showed bodycam footage of two officers who went to a local residence after a report of a snake at the entrance.

They identified it as a highly venomous Florida cottonmouth. Because the reptile was coiled along the outside wall next to the doorway, it posed an immediate danger to anyone trying to enter or leave the house.

The officers handled the removal with snake hooks before securing the animal in a bucket for transport.

"History was officially made as our incredible Animal Control Officers successfully captured a venomous Florida Cottonmouth," the police wrote in the caption of the Facebook post.

Why does it matter?

A venomous snake near a front door can make it unsafe for residents to enter or leave their home.

Cottonmouths, also known as water moccasins, are venomous pit vipers native to the southeastern United States and are best avoided if spotted near homes, sidewalks, garages, or yards.

These encounters may also be linked in part to human activity. As neighborhoods continue to expand into natural spaces and homes are built closer to wetlands, wooded lots, and drainage corridors, wildlife is more likely to show up in driveways, on porches, and in doorways.

That does not necessarily mean animals are "invading" human areas so much as adapting to landscapes people have changed. In places such as Florida, where warm weather and abundant water create ideal reptile habitat, these close encounters can be especially common.

What's being done?

In this case, trained officers were able to handle the situation without harming the snake or putting the public at greater risk.

Venomous wildlife removals require specialized tools, experience, and patience, which is exactly what the officers demonstrated by using snake hooks and a transport bucket rather than trying to kill or provoke the animal.

The safest response is usually to keep a safe distance, bring children and pets inside, and contact local animal control or wildlife professionals if a venomous snake is in a high-traffic area. Trying to move it yourself can quickly make the situation worse.

Daytona Beach Police reiterated that in the post caption, writing "Safety First: If you spot a snake and aren't 100% sure what it is, please keep your distance and let the experts take care of it!"

Keeping yards clear of clutter, trimming back overgrown vegetation, sealing gaps around porches or sheds, and staying alert near water features or shaded walls can make a property less attractive to snakes and easier to check from a safe distance.

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