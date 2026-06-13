Florida homeowner lifts a heavier pothos, then a cottonmouth rolls out across her foot

A northeast Florida homeowner found an unexpected guest inside a potted pothos when she went to move it: a large cottonmouth was hidden in the planter. After sliding over her foot, the snake lingered briefly on the patio before making its way toward the woods.

What happened?

In a post shared to r/snakes, the homeowner wrote, "picked up my potted pothos, felt like it was a bit heavier and out rolls out this gorgeous big beauty. It slithered over my foot, stayed under the blue table until I was inside and retreated to the corner for a few minutes before heading off towards the woods."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



She added, "I believe cottonmouth? Im located in NE Florida but my home backs up into a wooded area with water features. Never seen one up close until now!"

SEB bot later identified the animal as a venomous Florida cottonmouth.

Why does it matter?

In places where homes back up to wetlands, tree cover, ponds, or drainage areas, patios and planters can become temporary shelter for native animals looking for cool cover, food, or a safe place to rest.

That overlap is often driven in part by human activity. As development pushes farther into natural habitat, people and animals end up sharing more edge spaces — including backyards, landscaping, retaining walls, and garden pots.

If you live in snake country, checking around outdoor items before lifting them can help prevent dangerous surprises.

What are people saying?

The replies mixed relief, humor, and appreciation for how the homeowner handled the encounter.

One wrote, "Looks like a cottonmouth, goes to show they dont chase or bite for enjoyment, he just slithered off."

Commenters also joked about the reptile's expression, with one saying, "The Ron Swanson of snakes, perpetual look of concern," while another offered the simpler warning: "DO NOT BOOP."

Another praised the homeowner's response, writing, "thank you for letting him be and coexisting with a venomous snake."

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