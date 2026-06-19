Video shows snake handler pulling venomous cobra from a car after man drove around with it

"That one was tricky. These snakes can get into the most difficult places to retrieve them from."

After a man had been driving, a snake decided to give him a good scare and pop its head through a hole in the driver's side door.

After the driver came to a safe stop, he called a snake handler who recorded himself pulling a venomous cobra from the man's car.

Jason Arnold's video shows him searching through a vehicle for a cobra hidden somewhere inside. He checks the cramped interior and other tight spaces where a frightened snake could be hiding out of view.

Arnold posted the footage under the title, "He drove around with a Cobra in his car!"

In the post, it is described as "a venomous cobra found inside a man's car after he had been driving with it." The snake is eventually found and removed before the clip ends.

One YouTube commenter noted, "As a spectator, the more people involved trying to help, the more nervous I become while this capture evolves. Am glad that this was a successful capture without you getting sprayed Jason."

"That one was tricky. These snakes can get into the most difficult places to retrieve them from," another added.

Human activity often helps create the conditions for these encounters. As roads, housing, and other development push deeper into wildlife habitat, animals are more likely to come into close contact with people. A car can seem like a sheltered hiding place.

A venomous snake inside a vehicle could seriously injure a driver or cause a crash. Wild animals do not always stay far from human spaces when those spaces overlap with their own.

If you suspect a snake is in your car, do not try to grab it or force it out yourself. Step away, keep others at a safe distance, and contact a professional handler or local wildlife authority.

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