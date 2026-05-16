Gardener finds venomous cottonmouth hiding in the middle of pepper and berry harvest

The gardener also pointed out how difficult the snake was to spot.

A startling garden discovery is shining a light on a growing issue: More people are coming into close contact with wild animals in places that are supposed to feel safe and familiar.

In a post on Reddit's r/gardening forum, a user shared a photo after spotting a cottonmouth while picking produce.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Out harvesting some peppers and berries and come across this venomous cottonmouth chilling," the original poster wrote. They later added an update to reassure concerned readers: "Snake was NOT harmed. No one involved was harmed. Snake was safely relocated after being admired from a distance."

The gardener also pointed out how difficult the snake was to spot, writing that its head was near the middle and its trademark facial markings were visible. They also noted that their 4-year-old child was only a couple of feet from the snake, indicating why the encounter was especially bone-chilling.

While the encounter ended safely, it also showed how easily a dangerous animal can disappear into an ordinary home garden.

Cottonmouths, also known as water moccasins, are venomous pit vipers native to parts of the southeastern United States. They do not typically seek out people, but a bite is a medical emergency.

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The post also reflects a broader pattern: Humans and wildlife are crossing paths more often in yards, gardens, and neighborhoods. One reason is that continued development pushes homes, farms, and gardens deeper into natural areas, fragmenting habitats and bringing people closer to the places animals already live.

Rising global temperatures may also alter animal behavior, activity patterns, and ranges, making certain encounters more likely in some places and during some seasons. Gardens themselves can also attract wildlife by providing shade, moisture, and prey such as rodents and frogs.

That creates risks for both people and animals. For humans, a surprise encounter can lead to panic, injury, or costly medical care. For wildlife, fear-based responses often end with the animal being killed, even when it is simply passing through.

If you do spot a venomous snake, the safest response is to slowly back away and give it space. Do not try to handle or kill it. Instead, contact local animal control or a wildlife relocation professional if the snake is in an area where it poses a real risk.

Commenters on the post shared similar stories about their encounters with snakes.

"I pulled a clump of weeds right off the top of a rattler last year. Just about pood myself lol," wrote the top commenter.

Another user was appreciative of the original poster's course of action: "Thank you for not harming this lovely creature!"

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