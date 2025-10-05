Scientists make stunning discovery after hearing unusual sound in nature area: 'Abundant and explosive'

The researchers were unsure about the impact it would have.

After hearing unusual sounds, a research team visiting the Malaysian island of Borneo found an invasive frog species by a puddle. Here's what that means for the local ecosystem.

What's happening?

According to the Miami Herald, researchers conducting nighttime fieldwork in Borneo heard a high-pitched croaking sound.

The researchers tracked the noise to a puddle, where they found what they later identified as dark-sided chorus frogs, according to the outlet. This incident marked the first time the frog species, native to many parts of mainland Asia, had ever been spotted in Borneo.

In a study, the researchers noted that they "believe the frogs were accidentally introduced to Borneo" through human activities, such as farming imports, according to the Miami Herald.

Given the abundance of frogs, the researchers thought they were well-established and not a recent introduction. The outlet reported that the researchers said "the frogs were abundant and explosive breeding was taking place."

Why is a new invasive species concerning?

As the observation of the dark-sided chorus frogs was new, the researchers were unsure about the impact it would have on the local ecosystem, according to the Miami Herald. However, the team expected an "inevitable" spread of the amphibians across the island.

Invasive species can cause a range of issues that affect humans, plants, and animals. For example, one study estimated that the global economic cost of invasive species had topped $1.288 trillion over 50 years.

Some invasive species can also pose health risks, as they often transmit new and existing diseases, according to the National Invasive Species Information Center. Or, in some cases, they can cause harm or injury through bites, allergens, or poison.

Invasives can also impact the environment in various ways. The National Wildlife Federation stated that they may prey on native species, compete with them for food and resources, and limit biodiversity.

Unfortunately, these frogs are far from the only invasive species causing concerns throughout the world. The spotted lanternfly, golden mussels, and mongooses are other invasives affecting new ecosystems.

What's being done about invasive species?

Although many invasive species have been introduced to new regions by accident, their negative impacts make them worth addressing. Fortunately, many organizations and individuals are working toward solutions to reduce invasive species.

On a larger scale, the Penn State Extension suggests getting involved in community efforts to educate the public about the impact of invasive species and how to prevent their spread.

Meanwhile, those who want to get involved on a personal level have many opportunities to do so. For instance, the Michigan State University Extension recommends cleaning hiking, fishing, and camping gear before and after use, and purchasing firewood locally.

Finally, the National Wildlife Federation encourages learning to identify and report invasive species to the authorities.

