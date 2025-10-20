Gardener captures stunning photos of 'magical' backyard visitors: 'This is incredible'

A gardener has created a wonderland of color and life in their backyard with their dahlia garden, which has become home to a variety of little frogs.

In the r/dahlias subreddit, the gardener shared an adorable series of photos from their dahlia garden, with several little green frogs nestled among the petals. "My dahlias and their frogs," they wrote in the caption, along with sharing the varieties of each flower.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The gardener noted they live in the greater Seattle area, meaning they likely are hosting Tiny Pacific tree frogs, a species native to the region. In the comments, they noted that they don't have any additional water features in their yard, but do leave out terra cotta dishes with water for frogs.

Dahlias aren't native to the growing region for the gardener, but the environment in the Pacific Northwest is a suitable environment for the flower, which is originally from Mexico. Thankfully, the plants aren't invasive and work in tandem with other local species to thrive and provide habitats for wildlife and pollinators.

Frogs and other amphibians are "indicator" species because their absorbent skin is susceptible to toxins in things like pesticides, fertilizers, and other pollutants, and they can "indicate" the health of an environment. The gardener noted they avoid using chemicals, which they believe is "their biggest draw" to the garden.

A chemical-free, low-maintenance garden is a great way to invite garden guests that can also provide mutual benefits (like pest control), and save you money on things like water and other resources. Letting your yard become wild again and embracing native plants are the best ways to achieve the kind of colorful and thriving garden presented by the OP.

Redditors in the comments were absolutely delighted by the little frogs setting up shop in the dahlias.

"This is amazing and magical," one person wrote

Another added, "This is incredible. I have frog envy!"

