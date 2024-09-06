Biker shares frustrating experience with US city walking paths: 'What is this, a sidewalk for ants?'

Many cities and towns are unwilling to invest despite rising cyclist and pedestrian deaths.

A biker showed the distressingly common issue of the United States' lack of walking and cycling infrastructure.

Bike Lane Ahead (@bikelaneahead) shared a clip last year that showed a luxurious sidewalk turning into a farce that was maybe two feet wide — and which butted up against a high retaining wall. The dangerous and inaccessible byway was on S. Graham Street on the approach to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"What is this, a sidewalk for ants???" the creator asked onscreen as a voice said: "You're joking. You're joking."

When the sidewalk widened again, a lamppost was planted right in the middle of the pathway.

"Ur supposed to shimmy along it like you're rescuing a cat from the ledge of a skyscraper," one commenter wrote.

Another said, "I'd be concerned of accidentally tripping and getting decapitated."

"Wheelchair users be like 'guess im a car now,'" someone else stated.

Though the city is working to connect dedicated bike lanes throughout the area, this shows how far it has to go. In fact, this new cycling infrastructure is designed to have "the least anticipated impact on vehicular traffic," according to a website about the Uptown CycleLink.

The project will join existing bikeways with seven miles of paths, creating a 40-mile network. It's part of a wider goal to enable "safe and comfortable bicycle commuting" as Charlotte moves toward an "all ages and abilities" bike network that it hopes can rival those of cities around the world.

Based on other videos by Bike Lane Ahead, though, the gap is wide.

Cycling and walking, of course, provide great exercise. They also help reduce congestion on roadways and cut the transportation pollution that is responsible for almost one-half of the country's planet-warming gas pollution, according to urban planning outfit Otak.

The economic impact is astounding, too. Home values increase by $34,000, where there is above-average bikeability and walkability, and businesses take in more revenue.

But that requires significant investment, and many cities and towns are unwilling to go there despite rising cyclist and pedestrian deaths.

To make a difference in your community, educate yourself about the issue, start conversations with friends and family, and use your voice to advocate for change.

