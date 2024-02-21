Group of cyclists develop tool to solve one major problem with biking — here’s how it’s helping

“Bicycle travel doesn’t have to be a months-long journey to be meaningful. It just has to be an experience that is significant to the rider.”

The Adventure Cycling Association might be the best little-known gem in North America. Adventure Cycling encourages people to feed their sense of adventure by getting out there and exploring, whether that means checking out your local bike paths or covering thousands of miles across the country.

Adventure Cycling has mapped out over 52,000 miles of trail, connecting nearly every state in the contiguous U.S. and part of Canada. They offer tours, long and short, and classes to teach people how to set out on their own and have the best experience possible.

One of the goals of Adventure Cycling is to connect people to nature, themselves, and others.

As stated on their website, “Bicycle travel doesn’t have to be a months-long journey to be meaningful. It just has to be an experience that is significant to the rider.”

While the physical benefits of riding a bike go without saying, Adventure Cycling is more focused on the mental and spiritual aspects of your journey, whether from witnessing all the beauty nature has to offer or spending time with people who are into what you’re into.

On top of that, traveling by bike rather than car eliminates the use of dirty energy that sends harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. Whether it’s a long trip or just a quick run across town, every little bit matters.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Anna Yip, an environmental science student, said, “I’ve gone through eight jars of peanut butter, I’ve fallen seven times (and hurt nothing but my ego), I haven’t had a flat tire in 3,000 miles (but I bet I’ll get one tomorrow!), and this trip has reinstated my faith in humanity — people are awesome!”

Erec Toso, a teacher, has found it to be an equally fulfilling experience.

“Even when my butt hurts and my legs burn, it seems like the wheels sing,” Toso said. “I get out of my thoughts and into the zone that is the unwinding story of my life … I am met with generosity, kindness, and curiosity, even by those I would otherwise never t all to, or more importantly, listen to.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.