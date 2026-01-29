Gardener gets adorable surprise while investigating plugged watering can: 'Cutest clog in history'

You never know what you might encounter when gardening, especially when it comes to wildlife.

TikToker green.thumb.Marissa (@trini_transplant) shared a video of what happened when they tried to water their plants, only to be met with the most adorable surprise visitor.

Their video shows an incredibly tiny frog peering over the edge of a watering can, and they captioned the video, "My water can was badly clogged. Then the clog hopped out."

Other TikTok users were delighted by the frog's appearance and eager to comment on its cuteness.

"Awwwh! Cutest clog in history," exclaimed one person.

Another TikToker commented, "Haha, looking at you like why did you wake me up?"

While this video doesn't show the TikToker's garden, other videos show what appears to be lots of vegetables and a few native plants.

Native plants (and moisture) are likely what attracted the little frog friend to their garden, as native plants attract tons of wildlife, from frogs to snakes to butterflies and more.

Bees, in particular, tend to be abundant around native plants, which is excellent for human food supplies. These pollinators are responsible for about 80% of global pollination, including a number of crops that contribute to roughly 90% of human food supplies.

Rewilding your entire lawn or garden with plants native to your area will attract the most wildlife, but as this TikToker demonstrates, even a few native plants can offer benefits.

Switching to a native lawn also provides gardeners with a plethora of perks besides charming critters. Native plants require little watering, which helps homeowners save a bit on their water bills. They also need little maintenance, so caring for them is significantly easier.

Some native plants can even help protect a yard by limiting water runoff to prevent flooding and providing a barrier against soil erosion.

Making the switch to a full native lawn or garden will take time, but the many rewards it provides are well worth it. Beginning the transition is simple, too, as you can start with common native species, such as blue grama or buffalo grass, or even explore xeriscaping or a rain garden.

Who knows? A rain garden might attract all sorts of frog friends to a home.

