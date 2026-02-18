Residents of US coastal community find shocking guests hanging out on boats and jet skis: 'Critical adaptations'

Crocodiles in South Florida have been caught scaling residents' recreational watercraft for sunbathing sessions, according to CBS 12 News.

What's happening?

The reptiles have been seen lying on boats, jet skis, kayaks, and paddleboards in South Florida, causing surprise and alarm among locals.

Crocodiles, like alligators, are ectothermic, or cold-blooded creatures. This means that their bodies rely on external heat sources to regulate their temperatures, as opposed to warm-blooded (endothermic) animals, which can generate their own body heat.

Crocodiles are highly sensitive to cold. According to Crocodile Specialist Group, they prefer a temperature range of 86 degrees Fahrenheit to 91 degrees Fahrenheit. It's no surprise they are exclusively found in the waters of South Florida within the United States, the hottest state in the country.

In 2026, the U.S. experienced its coldest January in over three decades, according to the Weather Channel, with temperatures in typically warm states, like Florida, dipping to levels that have not been seen in decades.

As a result, heat-dependent crocodiles are crawling onto decks, banks, and other sunbathing-worthy structures — typically where residents store their water toys — to sunbathe and keep warm.

Per CBS 12 News, David Steen of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said this is an example of "critical adaptations" helping crocodiles survive shifting climate conditions.

Why is this concerning?

Warm temperatures keep crocodile bodies agile, allowing them to hunt for food and digest it, defend against disease, and reproduce successfully.

However, as Florida dips to lower-than-normal temperatures, wildlife such as crocodiles, iguanas, and other cold-blooded animals struggle to stay warm, which affects their ability to survive.

Yet even basking in the sun increases the likelihood of encountering humans, as development has eroded much of the crocodile's natural habitats, replacing Florida's natural coastlines with seawalls and groomed edges.

What can I do to help?

Crocodiles need space to sun themselves. The human-made structures and equipment that crocodiles have been found on represent the few remaining accessible spots for these creatures to sunbathe and keep warm. However, there can be safer alternatives that protect crocodiles while minimizing risk for humans.

Strategically balancing the security needs of coastal towns with the conservation of natural habitats for wildlife to thrive is important, which is why it's essential to vote for candidates who champion this approach.

The Crocodile Foundation also aims to lower human-crocodile conflicts by educating the public on key safety protocols, which could minimize human casualties and sway public perceptions of crocodiles.

