Startup develops 3D-printed 'living seawalls' to protect properties near coasts: 'The perfect synergy'

A Miami-based startup is rethinking coastal protection — and it starts with a wall.

KindDesigns is building 3D-printed seawalls that don't just hold back water; they help marine life thrive. Unlike traditional flat panels, these new structures are made with built-in textures and shapes designed to mimic coastal ecosystems, like mangrove roots in South Florida.

As the company put it, the design "enables them to function like a marine habitat."

Founder Anya Freeman said the idea came from wanting a seawall that could protect her home without damaging the environment. So she built a better one.

"Our Living Seawalls are the perfect synergy of coastal defense and environmental impact," KindDesigns explains.

That means while they still guard against waves and erosion, they also create space for marine creatures to settle in. Crabs, fish, corals, and other organisms can take shelter in the crevices, while filter feeders help improve water quality over time.

These panels are made using what's reportedly the fastest 3D concrete printer on the planet. Each 10-foot slab takes just one hour to print and can be installed using the same methods and equipment as any other seawall. For large orders, mobile robots can print right on-site. No special training or tools needed.

Despite being new, the tech has drawn serious attention. Backed by investors like Mark Cuban and former congressman Patrick Murphy, KindDesigns raised $6 million last year.

The funding helped the team expand, lease a warehouse, and purchase three top-tier 3D printers. Freeman also worked with concrete experts previously involved in Elon Musk's Boring Company to improve strength and production speed.

Even better — they're built for resilience. University of Miami engineers tested the seawalls and confirmed they're just as strong as traditional versions.

They also use less material. A traditional seawall might require a thick layer of riprap — the heavy rocks placed at the base to absorb wave energy. KindDesigns cuts that requirement in half.

According to Brian Haus, a University of Miami professor, flat concrete walls actually bounce waves back, creating trouble for nearby boats and neighbors. Living Seawalls are designed to reduce that rebound and cut wave strength by 50%. That kind of wave absorption doesn't just help protect property. It helps slow seabed erosion, too.

Panels are also designed to look better. Compared to a gray slab, these seawalls look like functional sculpture. The design adds to the visual appeal of any waterfront home or business — and helps boost property value at the same time.

For now, KindDesigns is focused on homes in Miami Beach and surrounding areas, but Freeman says the vision is bigger.

"To create something that can be scaled and duplicated so that we can bring this technology to every coastal city at risk globally," she said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.